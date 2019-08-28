Dentsu strengthens U.S. arm with MuteSix acquisition

Digital performance agency MuteSix has become the latest member of Dentsu Aegis Network.

The direct-to-consumer shop joins iProspect and will be renamed MuteSix, an iProspect Company.

Jeremy Cornfeldt, CEO, iProspect US, said: "DTC advertisers are born from performance, building their brands online through smart targeting, engaging creative and seamless customer experiences, and MuteSix is the leading solutions provider for this hyper-growth category.

"With their expertise in this unique segment of the market, combined with our deep experience working with larger portfolio enterprise companies and global performance marketers, we now offer a full suite of performance marketing solutions for clients at every stage of their growth."

MuteSix was founded in 2015 by Steve Weiss and Daniel Rutberg and is based in Los Angeles.

By marrying creative with digital performance and social ad platforms, the agency is one of Facebook’s largest direct response advertisers. It provides scalable marketing solutions for clients across a broad spectrum of startups, established blue chips, and challenger brands across various B2B and B2C industries. In 2018, MuteSix was named to the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, home to 120 employees.

MuteSix CEO Steve Weiss and President Daniel Rutberg will continue to lead the agency and will report directly to Jeremy Cornfeldt.

Weiss said: "iProspect is one of the top performance marketing agencies in the world and a proven leader when it comes to innovation in the industry. We truly have the same DNA.

"Together with iProspect, MuteSix is able to service the best direct-to-consumer brands on a global scale, extending our capabilities and offerings to provide solutions to clients beyond Facebook and Google."

In the last four years, Dentsu Aegis Network has closed more than 100 acquisitions. In the last five years, iProspect has made five U.S.-based acquisitions in order to help clients fully own and personalize every media touchpoint during the consumer’s path to purchase, delivering better performance and driving business outcomes.