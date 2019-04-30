Dentsu pulls plug on Woodstock 50 festival over 'milestones that weren't met'

Woodstock 50 festival’s biggest backer has said the event is canceled.

Amplifi Live, an investment arm of Dentsu Aegis Network, pulled the plug last week after many of the production milestones that had been laid out were not met, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

That includes issues around the site being able to safely accommodate the 100,000 guest expected, said the source. Water and sanitation infrastructure were among the concerns, as well as a lack of site exits.

However, event coordinators have strongly denied the news.

In a statement to the Poughkeepsie Journal, organizers said: "Woodstock 50 vehemently denies the festival's cancellation and legal remedy will (be) sought."

A statement from Dentsu Aegis Network’s Amplifi Live reads: "It’s a dream for agencies to work with iconic brands and to be associated with meaningful movements.

"We have a strong history of producing experiences that bring people together around common interests and causes which is why we chose to be a part of the Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival."

It continues: "But despite our tremendous investment of time, effort and commitment, we don’t believe the production of the festival can be executed as an event worthy of the Woodstock Brand name while also ensuring the health and safety of the artists, partners and attendees.

"As a result and after careful consideration, Dentsu Aegis Network’s Amplifi Live, a partner of Woodstock 50, has decided to cancel the festival. As difficult as it is, we believe this is the most prudent decision for all parties involved."