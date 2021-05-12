Dentsu champions intersectionality in inaugural DE&I report

The diversity numbers are coming out.

Dentsu reaffirmed its commitment to equity for marginalized communities in its inaugural Diversity, Equity and Inclusion report, released Wednesday.

The report highlighted Dentsu’s core beliefs, goals, equity programs and policies, as DE&I continues to dominate conversations in the industry.

“This report will not deliver on everything, not for our people, not for our clients and not to the industry,” Christena Pyle, chief equity officer at Dentsu Americas, said during a press conference. “But, it was important for us to move quickly, and to deliver on progress and not strive for perfection.”

Dentsu increased its diverse hires from 2020 into 2021, with women representing 60% of hires in the Americas and multicultural hires accounting for 33% of U.S. hires overall.

The holding company plans to further diversify its candidate pool to include military and veterans, different ability levels and the LGBTQ+ community.

Closing the gender gap

At Dentsu, women represent 58% of employees in the Americas, up more than 4% from last summer. Women represent 60.5% of employees at the professional level, ranging from entry-level to early director levels, with 60% in management roles.

Women now account for 36.1% of Dentsu’s executive team, an increase of 6% over 2020. Dentsu is aiming to employ at least 50% of women at the executive level by 2025.

Intersectional lens

More than a quarter (27%) of Dentsu’s workforce identifies as BIPOC, a 2.6% increase from June 2020. Women of color account for 15.9% of Dentsu’s total employees base, while men of color represent 11.1%.

On the professional level, BIPOC employees represent 26.9% of employees overall, a 1% increase, with growth coming from Black employees.

The number of BIPOC executives, particularly Black and Asian, have grown 20.1% year over year in the Americas, an increase from 16.9% since last June. Diversity is also up in the management ranks to 19.7%.

Dentsu is looking to increase BIPOC representation at executive levels to 25% by 2025. Although retention numbers aren’t included in the report, Pyle said she is “well aware” of how attrition is impacting the industry, adding that Dentsu’s focus on pathways to promotion would have a positive impact in this area.

Diversify the pipeline

To widen the diverse candidate pool, Dentsu is partnering with organizations including the 4As Multicultural Advertising Intern Program, AAF Most Promising Multicultural Students program, NY Ad Club,G.R.O.W.T.H. Initiative, AEF MADE, COOP, Ad Fellows and more. The holding company is also building more diverse interview teams for the recruitment process.

Dentsu will host a Facebook Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate program on Coursera to attract military and veteran candidates. And the holding company is investing in its programs like The Code, which teaches skills to underrepresented high school students, and its Save a Seat mentorship and shadowing program.

Merkle, the performance marketing agency under Dentsu’s umbrella, launched a multiyear partnership with Howard University School of Business to develop curriculum, a summer bootcamp and internship programs, among other initiatives. More than 40% of Dentsu’s prospective candidates from this spring were from campus recruitment at HBCUs, diversity recruitment events and sponsorships.

“There is no secret sauce when it comes to how we're advancing our numbers and promoting our people,” Pyle said. “We want to build our relationships and be known as the place for the best talent to come and know they're going to be safe; they can see themselves in leadership and have pathways to promotion.”