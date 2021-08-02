As Delta looms, should brands rethink live events sponsorships?

Live events are making a comeback, and brands want in on the action.

Music festivals Rolling Loud and Lollapalooza kicked off last week, attracting thousands of fans. But videos of large crowds, lax vaccination card checks, limited social distancing measures and little-to-no mask wearing have surfaced online, sparking fears that the brand-sponsored events may still be superspreader events.

The growing concerns come amid a spike in COVID-19 infections sparked by the Delta variant strain. According to estimates developed by public health research group PHICOR, more than 40% of U.S. residents may not be properly protected against the Delta variant.

New York is set to host its own “We Love NYC” concert in Central Park on August 21 to celebrate the city’s reopening. The event, sponsored by Citi and Expedia, will require ticket holders to show proof of vaccination to attend.

In this time of uncertainty, should brands rethink any sponsorship deals they’ve inked since restrictions have relaxed? Campaign US wants to know what you think.