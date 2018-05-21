Delta launches 'Middle Seat Lounge' to celebrate awkward air chair

The dreaded middle seat.

It’s the bane of air travel and is one of the biggest First World problems around. At least, it was -- until Delta decided to do something about it.

The company teamed up with Coca-Cola to celebrate the awkwardly-located air chair at Boston Logan International Airport on Monday. Any Delta customer who was lucky enough to be assigned one got access to the exclusive Middle Seat Lounge before their flight.

They enjoyed treatment that would send any frequent first-classer into a fit of jealousy, like sharing a Coke and playing Connect Four with fellow middle seat travelers. Passengers also got the chance to win a trip with Delta once onboard by posting a selfie with their seatmates.

"From getting the VIP treatment in the lounge to a surprise onboard, we wanted to recognize Boston middle seat customers in a unique way that will brighten their Monday," said Julieta McCurry, Delta’s managing director of U.S. marketing communications and sponsorships, in a statement.

The activation was created in partnership with Fitzgerald & Co. and Momentum Worldwide.

Delta and Coca-Cola’s partnership began in 1927. Today, the airline offers Coca-Cola products on all flights and in Delta Sky Clubs, serving millions of drinks per year.

"From growing our Boston network to offering lie flat beds in Delta One on flights to San Francisco and Los Angeles to having two Delta Sky Clubs for guests to enjoy in Boston, we are investing in creating an unmatched experience for customers — one that’s right for every customer on every flight," said Charlie Schewe, delta’s director of New England sales.