Deloitte, Elle Project create STEM comic book to engage girls

Deloitte has partnered with The Ella Project, a graphic novel series and program that seeks to increase young girls’ interest in STEM, to create a comic book called Ella the Engineer.

The book series, which seeks to close the gender STEM gap, features main character Ella using her science, technology, engineering and math skills - alongside GoPro the Hedgehog – to solve mysteries. Ella also gets guidance from Deloitte leaders, such as Chair and Consulting CEO Janet Foutty and Chief Innovation Officer Nishita Henry.

To drive interest in as many young girls as possible, Deloitte and The Ella Project have decided to make the book series free.

At the moment, women only make up 28 percent of STEM jobs in America, and according to a study by the National Association of Manufacturing and Deloitte, more than 3.5 million STEM jobs will be needed by 2025.

"Deloitte is committed to creating opportunities for women and underrepresented minorities to enter into productive careers in STEM and STEM adjacent fields – and it starts with early education," said Foutty in a statement.

She added: "We are thrilled to team with The Ella Project to advance the possibilities for young women’s futures, showing how adventurous and meaningful a career in STEM can be – and have a little fun along the way."