Dell gives gift of sight to visually-impaired children to watch ballet

Dell has partnered with Ballet Austin and eSight to give vision to the sightless in its "Unseen Ballet" experience.

During the event, visually-impaired children were given a chance to watch the "Nutcracker Ballet" through a pair of special glasses designed for individuals with low vision.

One such individual is Lily, an eight-year-old girl who has lived with low vision since birth due to a condition called Optic Nerve Hypoplasia which has led to blindness in her right eye and limited vision in her left eye. According to her mother, Kimmy, her field of vision extends roughly three feet in front of her.

Despite this, Lily had always wanted to be a ballerina, so Dell and eSight treated her to a special showing of the "The Nutcracker" at Ballet Austin, with her special glasses allowing her to fully enjoy the show.

The eSight glasses for blind and low vision people utilize a cutting edge camera, smart algorithms and high-resolution screens, to create a crystal clear, real-time image of what is in front of the user, allowing people like Lily to take part in everyday activities they may have otherwise been left out of.

"[With] Dell Technologies, you have hope for the future," Kimmy said of the event.

In total 20 people were treated to the ballet, with all participants also gifted the eSight devices they used to watch the show just in time for the holidays.

"They made it such a point to have this potentially life-changing event and life-changing technology… It’s beneficial in so many ways," Kimmy added.