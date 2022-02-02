Deion Sanders and his son compete in Oikos’ battle of strength

Football legend Deion Sanders dazzled NFL stadiums for 14 seasons, making him one of the most accomplished players of all time. Now his son, rising college quarterback Shedeur Sanders, is hot on his trail.

Oikos yogurt pitted father against son in a friendly competition for its Super Bowl LVI spot, called “Strong," created in partnership with Lightning Orchard. The ad is part of Oikos’ integrated campaign “How Strong Do You Want To Be?” which promotes the brand’s Oikos Triple Zero and Oikos Pro products with 15g and 20g of protein, respectively.

In the commercial, Sanders and his son battle it out in wood chopping, leaf raking and even SUV lifting to prove who is the strongest in the household.

At the end, the pair relax while eating Oikos yogurt. “I’m getting dad’s strength, I just know it,” Shedeur Sanders says.

Deion Sanders replies, “How are you gonna have dad’s strength when I’m the dad?”

But the real winner is Deion Sanders’ mother, Connie, who makes a cameo appearance. “Strength? How do you think I gave birth to you and your big head?” she says.

Oikos envisioned a “playful and fun tonality” for the campaign to help “challenge the perception that healthy eating is boring,” said Surbhi Martin, Danone’s vice president, greek yogurt and functional nutrition.

“Our new spot is anchored on the highly relatable human insight that all kids want to be stronger than their parents and all parents want to maintain their strength,” she added. “This creative mechanism of a father and son duo going head-to-head enables us to showcase the unique strengths and benefits of each product.”

For Oikos, Deion Sanders’ roles as a former football player, current football coach and father proved his resilience both on and off the field. And Shedeur Sanders’ rising stardom as a football player for Jackson State University was the perfect juxtaposition.

But the real star of the spot is Deion Sanders’ mother. Oikos included a third generation of the Sanders family to demonstrate that there are different types of strength.

“It's hard to argue that she isn't the strongest [as a mother],” said Martin.

“Strong” will air on national digital live streams on Peacock before halftime during the Big Game on February 13. It will also air during the Super Bowl on NBC in Boston, Minneapolis, Charlotte, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.

The spot is accompanied by a giveaway to win Oikos’ limited-edition Strong Bowl, a heavy bowl that doubles as a 15-pound weight. Fans can enter to win the Strong Bowl along with coupons for a year’s supply of Oikos Triple Zero and Oikos Pro.

Participants should “like” Oikos’ giveaway post on Instagram and comment how much the bowl weighs, using the hashtag #oikosstrong through February 13, for a chance to win.

“We’re challenging Americans to rethink their breakfast or morning snack routine with the question, ‘How strong do you want to be?’” Martin said. “And with this Strong Bowl, people can bulk up at the breakfast table as they pump or curl over their protein breakfast.”

Last year, Oikos also opted for a humorous Super Bowl ad in a spot featuring the funny faces people make while hitting the gym.