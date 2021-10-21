Dear Lil Nas X,

As a marketer, I want to work with you and learn from you! Since launching “Old Town Road” in 2019 on Reddit, it was quickly clear that you’re a genius and so many in our industry would benefit from knowing you!

I couldn’t find anyone to introduce me to you, so hopefully this letter of appreciation and awe finds its way to you.

This past year when you started hyping Montero, I couldn’t believe you told us you were pregnant. But of course you would, because your first album was like giving birth to a child — it was a labor of love. And then the videos. What you did with “That’s What I Want” is groundbreaking and so important for so many gay kids to see, espcially gay kids of color.

In the last year, you’ve shown us how to be exceptional marketers and I would love to collaborate! How do we make that happen?

Your command of social media, memes and technology is unparalleled, even among agencies that are paid to be remarkable. Your understanding of your audience, including your haters, is brave and exceptional. You even understand how to combine media channels to wow and surprise us, like you did with the ‘Gay, You May Be Entitled To Financial Compensation’ billboards.

And you made Madonna-level headlines when you kissed a male dancer during a live performance at the BET Awards, bringing massive attention and representation to a platform that historically shies away from such topics.

Of course, we can’t forget what you did at the Met Gala! The attention you got with three outfit changes was another stroke of inspiration. The timing of your album launch with the event was very well played, and looked effortless and fun.

Your media empire now includes almost 17 million YouTube subscribers, 11 million Instagram followers, and 25 million TikTok followers. That is an extraordinary audience, larger than many media companies. That’s real influence, and you’re using it for good.

When clients ask me which brands I admire or think are doing a good job, I tell them about you. You're the brand we should be learning from.

You know who you are and you are unashamed, unapologetic and authentic. It also seems that even when you’re being spontaneous, you’re consistent.

No one knows how to get attention better than you do.

You clearly know your audience and you know how to show them support and love.

Your instincts are amazing and you’re not afraid to tell it like you see it.

I’ve never met a better marketer and I’d be honored to help you do anything!

Yours truly,

Barry Lowenthal

Barry Lowenthal is CEO of The Media Kitchen.