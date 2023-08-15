Deadline extended: Campaign US 2023 BIG Awards

Campaign US has extended the deadline to enter the BIG Awards until August 21.

The BIG Awards is Campaign’s flagship creative awards program, celebrating the best work from across the industry in categories spanning industry sectors, media excellence and creative excellence.

But the BIGs is not your typical awards show – we invite the future of the ad industry to participate in identifying this year’s most strategic and inspiring work.

The program is a mentorship opportunity for up-and-coming creatives with less than five years of industry experience to participate in an awards jury and hone their skills in evaluating creative work, alongside a group of senior creative mentors.

Jury participants will be highlighted in an article on Campaign US in the fall, and will have an opportunity to showcase their work at a live event at The Times Center celebrating the winners.

Honorees and jury members will be invited to attend the event in New York City on November 15, where they’ll get to celebrate the winners as they accept their trophies.

