DDB's We Are Unlimited MD leaves to join Digitas as EVP/global client lead

Chris Loeffler is leaving DDB’s bespoke McDonald’s shop We Are Unlimited to become EVP/global client lead for Whirlpool at Digitas.

The agency veteran, who joins on December 10, will be based in Digitas’ Chicago office and report to Morgan Carroll, Chicago managing director and executive creative chair.

Whirlpool is one of Digitas’ top three clients in the U.S.

Loeffler said: "I’m thrilled to join Digitas to lead the outstanding Whirlpool team and partner with clients who are passionate advocates for the work we do together to help drive their business."

The Publicis shop is lead agency for several brands in the Whirlpool portfolio – including Whirlpool, JennAir, Maytag and KitchenAid. Digitas handles media planning and buying, including social, as well as all creative strategy and development.

In 2017, Digitas won an Innovation Cannes Lion Creative Data Grand Prix for our "Care Counts" work for Whirlpool. The agency also re-introduced the iconic Maytag man in 2014 and he was promptly featured in this year’s "Sexiest Man Alive" issue of People Magazine as the "Sexiest Appliance Alive."

Loeffler’s DDB departure follows news that McDonald’s handed a mammoth chunk of its creative work to Wieden+Kennedy. It is also farming out a lot of project work to U.S. agencies.