DDB Latina and Pilsen Callao make a loud statement for deaf gamers

More than 300 million gamers worldwide are deaf or hard-of-hearing (HoH), making it difficult for them to communicate with other gamers without pausing play to use the chat function.

Pilsen Callao, a Peruvian beer brand owned by AB InBev, wanted to do something about that.

So in partnership with DDB Latina’s Fahrenheit DDB and FTW DDB, the brewer developed E-nterpreters, an AI solution that helps Deaf and HoH gamers have real-time conversations using sign language on popular platforms such as Discord, Twitch and YouTube.

The AI and machine learning technology identifies each player’s voice and translates their speech into sign language through their specific avatar, allowing Deaf and HoH gamers to keep up with what’s going on without pausing the game.

“We have worked with hearing impairment organizations and deaf gamers to understand the main problems and learn gamer sign language to consolidate it into a universal language,” said Carmen María Bell-Taylor, Marketing Director Pilsen Callao, Backus AB-InBev Peru. “We started this project to generate awareness about how many possibilities we have as brands to help inclusion in video games.”

With input from experts in the Deaf/HoH field, the bot will be promoted via traditional media, digital, and social media to reach the global gaming community.

According to Bell-Taylor, the campaign resonated with Pilsen Calla’s mission to bring friends closer together – no matter what differences they might have.

“We focus on tensions that can distance friends and find solutions for them,” she said. “There was an important one in the online gaming experience, where friendship is limited because deaf gamers can't actively participate or socialize within Discord conversations.”

Since the project launched on March 22, it has integrated with more than 120 active Discord servers and interpreted more than 453,672 words into sign language.