DDB Latina forms 'creative, data-driven powerhouse' in Brazil

DDBLatina has combined Brazilian hotshop DM9DDB with ABC Group’s digital expert Sunset to form SunsetDDB, creating one of the only "real integrated" agencies in the region.

Guto Cappio, founder of Sunset, is leading the united unit of 300 staffers, along with Sunset’s Ligia Vulcano and former DM9DDB creative Guilherme Jahara as co-presidents.

"SunsetDDB was born as, probably, the only real integrated agency in Brazil. Today, we see traditional agencies trying to become more digital and digital agencies trying to be more integrated, however, none of them are," said Jahara.

He added: "The expertise from a native digital and data driven agency, merged with a creative leader agency, brings new levels of creative work, a mix of talent that will focus in great ideas to generate results."

SunsetDDB’s focus on creativity with its technological backing allows the shop to bring innovation to the core of its work for clients, said Jahara.

Some of the clients on SunsetDDB’ roster include Johnson & Johnson, Jeep, Fiat, OLX, Seara, Vigor, AB-Imbev, Itaú Bank, Reckitt Benckiser and Walmart.

"SunsetDDB is the result of a truly biped agency, where storytelling is united with the best of data and technology that I am sure will result in outstanding work," said Juan Carlos Ortiz, CEO of DDB Latina Group.

Omnicom Group’s DDB Latina owns and operates agencies in the U.S., Latin America and Spain, such as DDB, Tribal, Track, TracyLocke, Africa, Alma and more.