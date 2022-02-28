DDB adds three key executives to experience team

DDB North America on Monday announced that three award-winning advertising executives will join its executive team to help lead the agency’s “regional transformation plan,” according to a press release.

Christine Lane joins as head of experience for DDB North America; Melissa Hochman comes on board as group director for DDB North America; and Rock Darlington is DDB North America’s new group executive producer. All three will report to DDB North America chief integration officer, Lucia Grillo, and be based out of the agency’s New York office.

The new hires represent DDB North America’s journey to transform its creative product, which began in 2021 under CEO Justin Thomas Copeland, Grillo said.

“I’m so excited we are taking another step in our journey as we continue to expand and invest in experience and innovation,” Grillo said. “Christine, Melissa and Rock are some of the best at what they do, and we are thrilled to have them at DDB.”

Grillo, most recently chief operating officer at Dentsu, will oversee the new team as it works to evolve the global agency’s brand and creative direction.

Formerly senior vice president and executive director of innovation at McCann, Lane was behind the celebrated “Fearless Girl” campaign. She said in a statement: “I’m at my best when inventing new, unexpected forms of experience, and I feel so at home with the entrepreneurial spirit and way of thinking at DDB. There is a lot to be said for the openness, desire and drive that DDB has and is putting towards working differently. I’m looking forward to surrounding myself with extremely talented people and matching their creativity with how we can best serve the consumer in order to make the creative output even stronger.”

Hochman, who led digital strategy at agencies including Optimedia (now Zenith), Ogilvy & Mather, and Saatchi & Saatchi, brings a wealth of digital experience to the agency.

“There is incredibly strong creative DNA in the DDB brand,” said Hochman in a statement. “The culture feels collaborative and intentionally entrepreneurial, which is key to doing fully-integrated work. I’m excited to collaborate with Lucia, Christine, and Rock as a cross-network team.”

Darlington has spent the past 12 years at Leo Burnett focused on digital production. He left the agency as vice president and executive producer, where he pioneered the agency’s use of AI to remove bias from hunger for a Feeding America campaign.

“I’ve always been jealous of the type of work DDB is doing,” said Darlington. “I can’t wait to dive in with the teams and continue to find new, interesting avenues to connect brands to their consumer and to help inspire this kind of out-of-box thinking.”

The new hires in North America build on a broader transformation at DDB Worldwide, which repositioned around the idea “Unexpected Works” last year after new CEO Marty O’Halloran took over in July 2020.

“I am inspired by the incredible talent we’ve attracted into DDB in the past year,” said DDB North America president and CEO Justin Thomas-Copeland in a statement. “The passion, energy, and expertise from this new talent and business we have won in the first few months of 2022 is already tracking well ahead of where we projected. And we are just getting started.”