DDB addresses the hiring of former Droga5 CCO Ted Royer

DDB has admitted to hiring former Droga5 CCO Ted Royer as a freelancer on a pitch this summer, a move that caused discontentment among some agency staffers.

"While Ted worked independently, we regret that this freelance engagement may have caused any concern for members of our team. Given the choice to make this decision again, we’d make it differently. Our commitment to a safe, fair and dignified workplace for all of our associates is unwavering," the agency said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Droga parted ways with Royer shortly after putting him on leave and hiring an outside firm for an internal investigation in the shop's HR processes.

"Effective today, Droga5 New York has ended its employment relationship with Ted Royer, CCO," a Droga5 spokeswoman said in a statement at the time. "We are committed to maintaining a safe and inclusive environment for all our employees."

Royer was not immediately available for comment.

Wendy Clark, DDB’s president and global CEO, is one of the female leaders behind Time's Up/Advertising, an initiative aimed at addressing sexual harassment and inequality in the workplace, which launched in March.

According to a report in Adweek on Wednesday, Royer was hired to help on the VW pitch.