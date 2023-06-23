Promotional feature
Day One Agency

Day One Agency & USC Annenberg on reaching Gen Z consumers

by Campaign US Staff
Added 5 hours ago
Day One Agency & USC Annenberg on reaching Gen Z consumers

Day One Agency, Campaign US’ Independent Agency of the Year and PRWeek’s Outstanding Midsize Agency of the Year 2023, is hyperinterested in reaching and influencing the next generation: Gen Z.

In wanting to delve deeper into how (and why) Gen Z consumes media, the agency recently partnered with USC Annenberg Center for Public Relations on a mobile ethnographic “Ask Gen Z: A Deep Dive into Gen Z’s Scrolls” study that provides how brands can reach Gen Z, whose attention is increasingly fragmented across different corners of the internet, at all hours of the day.

Recorded from Cannes Lions, Day One Agency CEO Josh Rosenberg; its director of creative strategy Eli Williams; and USC Annenberg Center for Public Relations director Fred Cook discuss the generation’s changing media diets, their complex relationship with their feeds and how actively they’re reshaping the media landscape, along with happenings from the Croisette.

Tags

Start Your Free 30-Day Free Trial

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

Don’t miss your daily fix of breaking news, latest work, advice and commentary.

register free

Follow us

Campaignliveus CampaignUS CampaignLiveUS Campaign_US CampaignLiveUS

Up next:

Cannes 2023: U.S. Glass and Sustainable Development Goals winners

Cannes 2023: Titanium Lions revealed

Cxmmunity Media puts diverse gaming on the map at Cannes

My experience at Cannes: Grace Francis