Day One Agency & USC Annenberg on reaching Gen Z consumers

Day One Agency, Campaign US’ Independent Agency of the Year and PRWeek’s Outstanding Midsize Agency of the Year 2023, is hyperinterested in reaching and influencing the next generation: Gen Z.

In wanting to delve deeper into how (and why) Gen Z consumes media, the agency recently partnered with USC Annenberg Center for Public Relations on a mobile ethnographic “Ask Gen Z: A Deep Dive into Gen Z’s Scrolls” study that provides how brands can reach Gen Z, whose attention is increasingly fragmented across different corners of the internet, at all hours of the day.

Recorded from Cannes Lions, Day One Agency CEO Josh Rosenberg; its director of creative strategy Eli Williams; and USC Annenberg Center for Public Relations director Fred Cook discuss the generation’s changing media diets, their complex relationship with their feeds and how actively they’re reshaping the media landscape, along with happenings from the Croisette.