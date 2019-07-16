DAVID Miami loses more talent as Tony Kalathara joins 72andSunny New York

Award-winning creative Tony Kalathara has joined 72andSunny New York as group creative director.

Kalathara returns to his hometown after five years at DAVID Miami, where he helped the company win 52 Cannes Lions for brands like Burger King, Budweiser, Heinz and Coca Cola.

In 2017 he was ranked by Cannes as the number three creative director in the world.

"We couldn’t be more excited to have Tony here in Brooklyn," said Justine Armour, executive creative director, 72andSunny New York. "His inherent, contagious optimism and his creative ambition matches ours, and we can’t wait to see what he does here."

Prior to DAVID Miami, Kalathara worked as an associate creative director at Crispin Porter + Bogusky and as an art director at TOY before that.

"The culture, the office space in Dumbo, the people, the dogs, the client roster, the momentum, really everything at 72andSunny New York is coming together right now and I couldn't be more excited to bring my brand of culture hacking work into the mix," said Kalathara.

"It's the start of something special and one hell of a homecoming for me."

DAVID has been dealt numerous talent blows over recent weeks, with the majority leaving heading straight for GUT -- an agency started by DAVID co-founders Gastón Bigio and Anselmo Ramos.