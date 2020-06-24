David Miami and Burger King crowned with top honors in The One Show 2020 Global Creative Rankings

The One Show 2020 Global Creative Rankings are here, with DAVID Miami taking the top agency spot around the globe for its "Moldy Whopper" Burger King work.

Burger King also nabbed the No. 1 position in this year’s Global Top 10 Client/Brand Rankings.

"In a year when global awards like Cannes and others decided to cancel their shows, we were driven to uphold our nonprofit mission to support the creative community and elevate the best work in the world," said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO of The One Club for Creativity. "The industry will use this ranking as the global measure for creative excellence, as decided by a jury of more than 200 industry leaders."

The One Show’s jury went through 19,688 pieces of work that were entered across 71 countries.

See the rankings, including agency, client, in-house shop, network and more, below.

The One Show Global Top 20 Agency Rankings

DAVID Miami McCann New York INGO Stockholm Publicis Bucharest Scholz & Friends Berlin FCB Canada Toronto FCB Chicago BBDO New York Goodby Silverstein & Partners San Francisco TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles BBDO Toronto Droga5 New York FCB/SIX Toronto DAVID Madrid FCBX Chicago Arnold Worldwide Boston Jung von Matt Hamburg Cheil Hong Kong BETC Paris McCann Tel Aviv

The One Show 2020 Global Top 10 Client/Brand Rankings

Burger King Microsoft The Female Company Apple Google AL/Canadian Down Syndrome Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence Regent Park School of Music Black & Abroad IKEA March For Our Lives

The One Show 2020 Global Top 10 Production Company Rankings

Smuggler Framestore Pulse Films The Mill Sanctuary Revolver/Will O’Rourke UNIT9 Markenfilm a52 Work Editorial

The One Show 2020 Global Top 10 In-House Agency Rankings

Spotify In-House New York Chobani New York The Walt Disney Company Latin America-National Geographic São Paulo BBC Creative London R+D Productions Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal draftLine New York The New York Times New York Disney Yellow Shoes Orlando Google Creative Lab New York RT Moscow

The One Show 2020 Global Top 10 Network Rankings

Ogilvy FCB Global McCann Worldgroup BBDO Worldwide TBWA Worldwide Commarco DDB Worldwide Accenture Interactive DAS Dentsu

The One Show 2020 Global Top 10 Holding Company Rankings

Interpublic Group WPP Omnicom Group Publicis Groupe Accenture Havas Dentsu Group Cheil Worldwide MDC Partners Hakuhodo DY Holdings

The One Show 2020 Highest Ranked Work

The One Show 2020 Region Rankings

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

The One Show 2020 Global Creative Rankings

Fred Levron, FCB Global Pancho Cassis, DAVID Sergio Takahata, DAVID Miami Bjorn Stahl, INGO Stockholm; Ivan Montebello, Publicis Madrid; Jorg Riommi, Publicis Bucharest; Magnus Ivansson, INGO Stockholm; Max Hultberg, INGO Stockholm (tied) Eight Creatives tied at #9.

The One Show 2020 Top 10 Country Rankings