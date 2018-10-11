David&Goliath wins $295M California Lottery account

David&Goliath has won California Lottery’s review to be named creative agency of record.

The El Segundo-based shop fought off competition from McCann, MullenLowe, Campbell Ewald and FCB. It retains the account after working with the lottery since 2010 and is the first agency to win the business twice in a row.

David&Goliath will be lead agency for a term of five years. Casanova//McCann retains the Hispanic business. Horizon Media will be handling the media planning and buying.

"When it comes to relationships in general, our philosophy is to first embrace the truth of the brand from the beginning and never waver from that," said David Angelo, CEO and founder of David&Goliath, sharing his secret to fostering long-term relationships in a landscape where project-based work over AOR is becoming more common.

"At the same time, truly listen to the needs and wants of the brand, versus coming in with one-off concepts that may be momentarily trending that ultimately don’t serve the brand long term or at all.

"As well, we view our relationships with clients as business partners and not just as an agency creating ads. This means we invest the time to understand all aspects of their business, and the audiences they serve. After all, you have to earn the trust of your clients every day with every meeting and every phone call. You have to show up and live their brand with them and champion them every step of the way."

He said as business partners, the goal is always to help clients reach their most authentic potential. "And when you have two brands that both believe in the power of possibilities, there’s no telling how far you can go together," he continued. "Last but not least, you have to come through with the work and deliver results that exceed expectations. In other words, you have to be all in."

As lead agency, David&Goliath will employ a total market approach, working with CA Lottery’s marketing team and partner agencies to deliver elevated communication strategies that drive their business and sales. Their charge is a fully integrated and holistic marketing plan, inclusive of traditional, digital, social and mobile creative and media planning, buying, and analytics across all channels.

Angelo said being a California-based agency gives them the edge. He explained that understanding the cultural nuances at play enables his team to be "in it" with clients, offering plenty of face time to boot.

For the past several years, CA Lottery’s message has been about inspiring the power of dreams in a state known for dreamers. Now David&Goliath is now on a mission to help the brand achieve its own dream -- becoming the number one lottery in America. It’s already jumped from number six to two under the agency’s watch.

"Our mission, as an agency, is to help brands unlock their challenger spirit and realize their greatest potential," Angelo added. "And it all starts with having the courage to embrace your truth and go all in.

"Our goal is to challenge the convention of typical lottery advertising and make it a conversation that’s more relevant to today’s audience. To continue to live and speak its truth to an audience that demands authenticity."