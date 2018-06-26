David&Goliath fight gay wedding cake ruling with its own icing

by Oliver McAteer Added 16 hours ago

There's nothing sweet about discrimination.

The world’s problems can’t be solved with cake, but it’s a damn good start.

David&Goliath has launched "Cake for All" -- a campaign in support of the LGBT+ community after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple because of a religious objection.

The agency worked with four of Los Angeles’ top bakeries -- Sweet Lady Jane, Duff’s Cake Mix, Magnolia Bakery and Hansen Cakes -- which donated a total of 20 cakes.   

"At D&G, we’ve always believed in staying true to who we are and inspiring others to do the same. And let’s face it, that takes bravery," said David Angelo, founder and chairman of David&Goliath.

"Stepping out of fear into our greatest potential is the fabric of our agency culture. And since we opened our doors nearly 19 years ago, we have been accepting of people of all gender identities and preferences. So we decided to turn our weekly ‘Thirsty Thursdays’ happy hour into a Pride Month celebration that demonstrated our agency truth of bravery and inclusion. And that the simple enjoyment of eating cake should be shared by all."

D&G employees were invited to decorate the cakes with personal messages of solidarity. Well-known Drag Queen Nikki Licious hosted the event and performed to a cheering crowd on D&G’s Brave Stage, adorned in a bedazzled cupcake costume and singing a set from Katy Perry.

The campaign will run in series of social media posts over Pride Month.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Jack Phillips, who refused to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple.

A Colorado state court initially found his decicion to turn away David Mullins and Charlie Craig in 2012 as unlawful discrimination.

But this latest ruling found the decision had violated Phillips' rights.

Tags

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS

Trending on Campaign

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us