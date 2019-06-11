Dating app Lumen fights ageism in international campaign

Lumen, the dating app dedicated to those 50 years and older, has unveiled an international campaign to tell consumers: "50 is Just the Start."

For the effort, Lumen partnered with The Silver Classix Crew, Atlanta's official 50-year-old-plus dance team, which has performed at professional sports events, on TV and in commercials and music videos for the last 10 years.

Charly Lester, CMO and co-founder of Lumen, said that having The Silver Classix Crew in ads is important " because it shows what these women in their 50s and 60s are capable of, and also calls into question social preconceptions."

"Most people watching the video for the first time thought the dancers were young men, not older ladies! Social preconceptions of age are not talked about enough, and ageism is a form of discrimination which society needs to turn its attention to," she told Campaign US.

The initiative follows on the heels of Lumen achieving one million app downloads since launching eight months ago. It will air in various global markets on broadcast and digital platforms, such as Comcast and Hulu.

"Fifty is a very different age now to twenty years ago. With all of Lumen's adverts, we try to showcase a modern, realistic view of what it means to be over 50, rather than preconceived notions of retirement and 'old age,’" said Lester.

She added that this campaign "is just the start of Lumen's fight against ageism."

Lumen’s previous U.S. billboard push also fought against age stigmas, featuring men and women in their 50s and 60s stripped down to protest the misrepresentation of this age group in the media.