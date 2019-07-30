Daters: Don't make love, fall in love, says Match and 72andSunny

Don’t make love. Make real, actual-hand-holding-in-public-intro-her/him-to-your-parents kind of love.

Dating giant Match is redefining its voice and angle with a new drive aimed at calling out all the BS.

The brand has teamed up with Rebel Wilson for the podcast-esque campaign created in partnership with 72andSunny Los Angeles.

Rebel said: "Dating shouldn't be a numbers game -- or any game at all -- it should be about finding your number one partner. So, I’m teaming up with Match to start talking about real feelings, real commitment and treating each other like the amazing effing people we are!

"So for all you hopeful daters out there looking for your person, join me in flipping the script on dating today and let’s make love...some real love."

"Let’s Make Love," puts bad dating behaviors (unsolicited pictures, ghosting, getting zombied) on blast while helping those ready for more move on from the frustrations modern dating can bring.

"People are ready to make love, but like actual love," said Adam Szajgin, creative director at 72andSunny Los Angeles. "We just needed a way to talk about this timeless topic that wasn’t cheesy or sappy. So, we enlisted Rebel Wilson who can say what we’re all feeling about dating in a relatable but ridiculous way, gave her a pretend podcast, and asked her to help people get their heart on."

Ayesha Gilarde, CMO at Match, added: "Match has always been about making love – like, real, actual love. In partnership with Rebel Wilson, we are excited to give a voice to the challenges daters face today in a fun and relatable way, all the while encouraging singles to get out there and make some love."

72andSunny seem to have carved out a little niche in the dating game. This time last year, the shop introduced the world to Trojan Man -- a condom mascot we never knew we needed.