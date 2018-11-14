Date announced for Campaign US' Female Frontier Awards

The Campaign US Female Frontier Awards celebration has been moved from December to January due to an incredible and overwhelming number of nominations.

Honorees will be announced in mid-December. Campaign has also signed on several new judges, including: Campaign Global Editor-In-Chief Claire Beale; Shelley Zalis, CEO of The Female Quotient and founder of the Girls’ Lounge; Gina Grillo, president and CEO of The Advertising Club of New York; Devin Nagy, director of technology and emerging platforms at Diageo; and Greg Paull, co-founder and principal of R3.

These new jury members join the existing panel, which consists of Campaign US Editor Lindsay Stein; Associate Editor Oliver McAteer; Deeptha Khanna, president, global baby care franchise, Johnson & Johnson; Lisen Stromberg, COO and partner, The 3% Movement; Gail Tifford, chief brand officer, Weight Watchers International; Marc Strachan, chairman of AdColor.

The awards are being supported by headline sponsor UM and premium sponsors Interpublic Group and Omnicom.

Event details

Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Twitter’s New York office at 6pm

The categories

Women rising to the top

This category celebrates women showing great promise in their first five years in advertising, marketing, media or tech

Women leading the way

This category celebrates women performing exceptionally well in a leadership role (management level plus)

Women championing change

This category celebrates women who are pushing the boundaries of culture and making changes in their workplace or industry

Women taking creative leaps

This category celebrates women showing creative excellence

Women transforming tech

This category celebrates women who are using tech in new and innovative ways

Women making media matter

This category celebrates women making meaningful decisions in media planning and buying