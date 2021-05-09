Most data-driven sales capability: The Walt Disney Company

Gold: Disney Advertising Sales

With millions of Americans consuming Disney content, the company has access to billions of first-party data points. From this wealth of information, which includes behavior data on display and video consumption, Disney Advertising Sales runs predictive models to create hundreds of audience-based ads tailored to individual viewers’ needs and preferences. The platform incorporates psychographic attributes as well as licensed third-party data to enrich first-party data, creating a detailed, holistic picture of consumer preferences and receptiveness to various types of ads.

Importantly, Disney Advertising Sales predictive models are adaptive. Initially seeded with survey data, each successful interaction is registered to improve performance going forward. The process is iterative: new audiences, predictors, modeling capabilities and geo-location information are added incrementally.

By combining a rich trove of data with predictive models capable of effectively targeting consumers, Disney Advertising Sales is able to engage consumers on a personal level. The results can be impressive: For example, as part of a $1 million campaign on ESPN for a Fortune 100 electronics company, Disney Advertising Sales developed two custom audience groups, each composed of deterministic and probabilistic selection methods. Both delivered results that were over 200% stronger than control groups.