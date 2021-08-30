Can Dasani save its brand?

Dasani has found itself on the outs again.

The bottled water brand started trending over the weekend as Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana. Twitter users in the area rushed to supermarkets ahead of the storm and began to post photos alleging that all water brands had sold out of local grocery stores — except Dasani.

The posts resulted in hundreds of users mocking the brand, accusing Dasani of producing salty, bad-tasting and acidic water.

people not drinking dasani even if their life depends on it �� — jamaal (@roseinharlem) August 30, 2021

even during a category 4 hurricane, people still don’t want dasani pic.twitter.com/DHkoof03xM — bethany peranio (@bethanyperanio_) August 28, 2021

that dasani water got me feelin like a salt flat �� pic.twitter.com/ZYIIfPUWuW — Astro (@PexiDerg) August 30, 2021

I’m delighted to see Dasani always get the hate it so rightfully deserves https://t.co/9bjgaIQRFJ — Rissa (@nscruz14) August 30, 2021

Celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton also reacted, questioning a conspiracy that alleges Dasani adds salt to its water so consumers continue to drink it.

Dasani responded to the allegations on Twitter.

We do add a variety of minerals, including salt, to our water to create the crisp fresh taste you know and love. The amounts of these minerals (including salt) are so miniscule that the FDA considers them dietarily insignificant and classifies DASANI as a “very low sodium food”. — DASANI (@dasaniwater) August 29, 2021

This is not Dasani’s first brand reputation faux pas. The Coca-Cola-owned brand, which has been largely inactive on Twitter since 2020 apart from occasionally addressing reputational mishaps, endured Dasani hate campaigns on TikTok after users conducted acidity tests.

Can Dasani still save its brand reputation, or is it too late? Campaign US wants to hear your thoughts.