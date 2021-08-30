Can Dasani save its brand?

by Sabrina Sanchez Added 4 hours ago
(Credit: Getty Images)
(Credit: Getty Images)

The bottled water brand is once again managing its reputation.

Dasani has found itself on the outs again. 

The bottled water brand started trending over the weekend as Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana. Twitter users in the area rushed to supermarkets ahead of the storm and began to post photos alleging that all water brands had sold out of local grocery stores — except Dasani. 

The posts resulted in hundreds of users mocking the brand, accusing Dasani of producing salty, bad-tasting and acidic water. 

Celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton also reacted, questioning a conspiracy that alleges Dasani adds salt to its water so consumers continue to drink it.

Dasani responded to the allegations on Twitter.

This is not Dasani’s first brand reputation faux pas. The Coca-Cola-owned brand, which has been largely inactive on Twitter since 2020 apart from occasionally addressing reputational mishaps, endured Dasani hate campaigns on TikTok after users conducted acidity tests.

@myhealthydish

Reply to @eryn_mclain testing ph balance in water #replytocomments #dasani #scienceexperiments #water #learnontiktok #tiktokpartner

♬ original sound - My Nguyen
@myhealthydish

Back with another ph water balance test with Dasani and DYLN water bottles #alkaline #scienceexperiments #dasani #learnontiktok #tiktokpartner

♬ original sound - My Nguyen
@kangensuccessteam

Is Dasani Acidic Or Alkaline?!? #water #ph #dasani #kangen

♬ Stuck in the Middle - Tai Verdes

Can Dasani still save its brand reputation, or is it too late? Campaign US wants to hear your thoughts.

