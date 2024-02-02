Danone’s Silk and Stōk unveil first Super Bowl ads

Three Danone brands are heading to the Super Bowl, with a national spot each running during Paramount+’s stream of the Big Game.

Plant-based, lactose-free milk brand Silk and cold brew coffee brand Stōk will advertise in the Super Bowl for the first time, featuring celebrity talent Jeremy Renner and Anthony Hopkins, respectively.

In Silk’s 30-second spot, Marvel actor Renner, who recently made a superhuman comeback from an accident, and his daughter Ava, show how starting their morning with Silk helps them feel good.

Renner’s first Big Game ad opens as he starts his morning groggy and grumpy until he takes a sip of Silk Protein. Suddenly, with a burst of energy, he begins to dance, perform hero-like stunts and sing as he makes breakfast while singing a rendition of James Brown’s “I Feel Good.”

In addition to being his daughter’s acting debut, the ad is one of Renner’s first acting appearances since recovering from a snow plow accident that led to two surgeries and a stay in the intensive care unit.

It is part of Danone’s ongoing effort to reach Gen Z, many of whom know Renner as Hawkeye in the Marvel Avengers franchise, said Linda Bethea, head of marketing at Danone.

“We wanted to choose talent that embody that ‘planty good feeling’ [ethos], and who better than Jeremy Renner, who everyone knows suffered a horrific accident last year and has been on a journey ever since to recover his health?” she said. “It was a really authentic choice for us because he actually used Silk almond milk in his smoothies every day during his recovery journey.”

Anthony Hopkins stars in another star-studded spot for Stōk, created by Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort. In the 60-second ad, he recites a motivational monologue ahead of his next big acting gig as Wrex the red dragon, the mascot for Wrexham AFC — the Welsh soccer team owned by Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The newcomers join another Danone brand, Oikos, on the Super Bowl stage, as it returns for the fifth consecutive year. On Wednesday (Jan. 31), Oikos released a spot featuring comedian Martin Lawrence and football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe.

In the spot, Lawrence and Sharpe play a friendly game of golf until they submerge their cart in a pond. Unsure what to do, Lawrence tells Sharpe to “hold his Oikos” and finds the strength to pull the cart out himself.

Danone’s decision to advertise during Paramount+’s stream versus CBS’ broadcast of the game follows a successful effort last year with Oikos, which also advertised on streaming during the game to reach younger consumers.

Oikos nearly doubled brand sales for the month after airing the ad, Bethea said.

“As we think about recruiting that younger generation of consumers into our brand, we know that their media consumption habits have shifted and a lot of them are cord cutters,” she said. “We've continued that strategy and built upon it to surround the Big Game ad with more social and digital content.”

Super Bowl commercials on CBS’ live broadcast cost upwards of $7 million this year for a 30-seconds of air time. Meanwhile, Paramount has been seeking between $200,000 and $300,000 for a stand-alone 30-second Super Bowl spot on Nickelodeon, according to Variety.

While it is unclear how much an ad costs on Paramount+, (Danone declined to comment), digital bank Ally Financial, which is also advertising during the Paramount+ stream, told Ad Age that it is “nowhere near the zip code” of CBS is charging.