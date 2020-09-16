DAN retains Philips account, scores APAC commerce scope

Following a pitch, DAN has been reappointed as Philips’ regional partner and bagged an additional commerce strategy and performance strategy in APAC. The network is also Philips’ media planning and buying partner globally.

The agency’s hub engagement for the brand started in 2019 with an objective to build strategic and planning foundations across APAC. This year, the new appointment will focus on developing an integrated performance and commerce hub based out of Singapore. The hub will aim to drive strategy, planning and data-driven commerce solutions across the ASEAN, ANZ and South Korea markets by leveraging key expertise from Carat and iProspect to form a One Dentsu team.

Anne Jivananta, digital marketing & ecommerce lead at Philips, said: “Dentsu has really elevated their performance since the hub was formed in 2019 and in 2020 they have worked closely with our teams across the region to drive superior business results specifically across ecommerce."

This story first appeared on campaignasia.com.