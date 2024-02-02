How to cut cookies with Campaign: Managing the knock-on effects

Google has begun the much-delayed process of eliminating third-party cookies from its Chrome browser, a deprecation that it plans to complete by the end of 2024.

Since Chrome has a 65% share of the global browser marketplace, this is a substantial change that the advertising industry must adapt to.

Third-party cookies have for many years played a central role in the targeting, measurement and attribution of online advertising. Moving to an alternative targeting and measurement paradigm is a philosophical, economical and technical challenge.

“There are vendors in each individual category that are maybe being a bit loosey-goosey in their interpretations of some clearly stated, privacy-safe designs considerations and regulatory considerations,” said Ana Milicevic, principal and cofounder, Sparrow Advisers.

To help marketers on their cookieless journey, this video series will unpack why cookies are being deprecated, the strengths and weaknesses of alternatives on offer and potential knock-on effects of cookie deprecation to consider.

Episode four covers:

How smaller publishers and advertisers can navigate this shift.

The safety and privacy of alternative solutions.

The risks of a concentration of power in large platforms.

Whether a lack of marketer readiness will result in further delays.

You’ll hear from a mix of tech, brand, agency and publisher executives on how each part of the supply chain is approaching this complex issue, exposing how motivations and investments differ.

Experts featured in this video series:

Ana Milicevic, principal and cofounder, Sparrow Advisers

Dan Taylor, VP of global ads, Google

Emily Palmer, digital media and ad tech consultant

Gabe Dorosz, head of audience strategy and insight, The New York Times

Richard Mooney, Privacy Sandbox workstream lead, GroupM

Shyam Venugopal, SVP, global marketing and media transformation, PepsiCo

Travis Lusk, group director of digital media and ad tech, North America, Ebiquity

Valerio Poce, executive director of ad product marketing, The New York Times

See other episodes explaining Google’s motivations for phasing out tracking cookies in Chrome and evaluating targeting, attribution and measurement solutions.