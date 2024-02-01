How to cut cookies with Campaign: Attribution and measurement alternatives

by Jessica Heygate
Added 7 hours ago The Information

WATCH: Executives from across the supply chain discuss their attribution and measurement priorities and the drawbacks of different solutions.

Google has begun the much-delayed process of eliminating third-party cookies from its Chrome browser, a deprecation that it plans to complete by the end of 2024

Since Chrome has a 65% share of the global browser marketplace, this is a substantial change that the advertising industry must adapt to. 

Third-party cookies have for many years played a central role in the targeting, measurement and attribution of online advertising. Moving to an alternative targeting  and measurement paradigm is a philosophical, economical and technical challenge. 

“We don’t think about measurement as one solution but a convergence of multiple solutions. So we might leverage marketing mix modeling for broad-based measurement and a clean room approach for a very focused, specific campaign-type assessment,” said Shyam Venugopal, SVP, global marketing and media transformation at PepsiCo.

To help marketers on their cookieless journey, this video series will unpack why cookies are being deprecated, the strengths and weaknesses of alternatives on offer and potential knock-on effects of cookie deprecation to consider. 

Episode three covers:

  • How different cookieless attribution and measurement solutions work.
  • Which solutions are showing the most promise.
  • The challenges and gaps.

You’ll hear from a mix of tech, brand, agency and publisher executives on how each part of the supply chain is approaching this complex issue, exposing how motivations and investments differ.

Experts featured in this video series:

  • Ana Milicevic, principal and cofounder, Sparrow Advisers
  • Dan Taylor, VP of global ads, Google
  • Emily Palmer, digital media and ad tech consultant
  • Gabe Dorosz, head of audience strategy and insight, The New York Times
  • Richard Mooney, Privacy Sandbox workstream lead, GroupM
  • Shyam Venugopal, SVP, global marketing and media transformation, PepsiCo
  • Travis Lusk, group director of digital media and ad tech, North America, Ebiquity
  • Valerio Poce, executive director of ad product marketing, The New York Times

Check back throughout the week to see episodes evaluating measurement and attribution solutions and the potential downsides of cookie deprecation.

Tags

Start Your Free 30-Day Free Trial

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

Don’t miss your daily fix of breaking news, latest work, advice and commentary.

register free

Follow us

Campaignliveus CampaignUS CampaignLiveUS Campaign_US CampaignLiveUS

Up next:

Publicis Health reaches $350M settlement over role in the opioid crisis

Urban Outfitters to host roller discos to support Black businesses

Lay’s traps Stephen Tobolowsky in an endless cycle of flavors in 8 ads running 75 times on Groundhog Day

Movers & Shakers: Roku, 1Password, Trailer Park Group, Allison and more

The Martin Agency names Jerry Hoak as chief creative officer

Astellas Pharma returns to Super Bowl with updated Veozah commercial

Culturally relevant brands with toxic cultures set themselves up for failure