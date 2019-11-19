The only currency you need for this Angry Birds 'Venting Machine' is rage

The world makes you angry but there are laws against punching things (mainly people) in a fit of rage.

Lunacy. Complete lunacy.

Angry Birds understands. Praise be Angry Birds. The game’s maker, Rovio, teamed up with ad agency Droga5 to create a vending machine that accepts only one currency: EXTREME FURY.

Later this week, the brand will plonk its machine in arguably one of the world’s most frustrating places -- Times Square, New York City.

The public are invited to unload a barrage of hate in the form of punches, shouting and shaking to win prizes on Thursday.

Angry Birds’ Venting Machine follows the launch of the Rage Rider -- an electric scooter powered by the screams of your inner-suffering.

Ben Nilsen, group communications strategist at Droga5, told Campaign US: "We didn't just want to make ads, we wanted to make activations that would catch people's attention. For us, that meant building things that clearly and simply expressed our campaign idea, that Angry Birds can help turn anger into a force for good.

"The campaign uses very little paid media, instead relying on the shareability of the activations themselves, and a group of influencers to help us get our message across."

The exclusive scooters are engineered by Spin, the Ford-owned micro-mobility company, which created only 100. That means you probably won’t get one. And damn, does that make you mad. But you can watch people better than you ride the demons through the campaign’s YouTube creators like Tanner Fox, Team Edge, and Deestroying.

In addition, Rovio has teamed up with one of its existing partners, UNICEF Finland, for a new in-game event encouraging players to pop as many pigs as they can throughout November to promote good around the world. It will culminate in a $100k donation to UNICEF’s Education in Emergencies fund, which supports education for children in conflict zones and other emergencies across the globe.