Culture bandits cut up original Damien Hirst painting into 89 pieces of art to sell

Call it vandalism. Call it democratization of art. Call it whatever-the-hell you want -- MSCHF’s latest work is noisier than the campaigns ideated by most ad agencies right now.

"Severed Spots" sees Damien Hirst’s original 2018 "L-Isoleucine T-Butyl Ester" cut up into 88 separate spots sold individually at $480 a pop, and one spotless canvas with 88 holes pushed at auction with a current bid of nearly $240,000.

The company, which does not run in adland’s circle and definitely does not refer to itself as an agency, bought the piece of art for around $30,000. All of the spots have already sold. They stand to make hundreds of thousands of dollars from the stunt.

Part of the project manifesto reads: "We bought a Damien Hirst and the first thing the seller asked us was, ‘know anybody in Connecticut to ship it to?’ For who in their right mind thinks of anything, upon acquiring work by one of the 21st century’s most name-recognizable artists, than to flinch from the waiting blow of New York sales tax?

"The key to runaway art world success is: Merchandising! Who wants to make one-offs when the market has so much appetite? Lord knows your cup runneth over with art school interns, each possessed of hand-eye coordination, color sense, and desperation.

"But let’s take it a step further - maybe we don’t need more zombie wallworks, we just need to distribute the ones we’ve got! After all, there’s so many that we half expect the paper store to be selling them next to the Strathmore. And what’s the fun in pooling investment and not getting anything to show for it? At least a company can still, if you really want, print you out a stock certificate. Indulge in a bit of creative destruction and -- with slice here and a slice there -- we’ll make something new."

This is the latest project from MSCHF in a series of drops which take place on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month.

One of its most popular launches was the Jesus Shoe -- Nike sneakers injected with holy water from the Jordan River. Only 20 were made and they each sold for thousands of dollars. Even Drake is rumored to have a pair.