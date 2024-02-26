The most culturally relevant campaigns, according to Black creatives

As the industry pulls back on its commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion and layoffs impact institutional DE&I roles, the industry is abandoning diverse storytelling when it is arguably most imperative to their business.

In particular, African Americans have an estimated $1.6 trillion in purchasing power and make up 12% of the total U.S. population, according to the 2020 Census. But a large portion of Black consumers do not feel they are adequately reflected in advertising.

A Nielsen study found that 35% of Black respondents feel brands portray all Black people as the same in advertising — and 66% said they were willing to cut ties with brands that devalue the Black community. A McKinsey report notes that Black Americans are, on average, more brand-aware than other demographics and therefore more likely to notice inclusive efforts, or a lack thereof.

To reach this historically misrepresented group, marketers must listen to Black consumers and colleagues to understand which ideas authentically resonate and why.

In this vein, Campaign US asked 11 Black creatives for their favorite campaigns that they felt authentically represented their culture. Watch the ads and read why Black creatives found them so impactful.

Keisha Townsend Taitt, chief inclusion officer, GSD&M

I remember the exact moment I first saw Google’s The Most Searched: A Celebration of Black History Makers air during the Grammys. Four years later, it still lives rent-free in my head. This commercial is the north star of a meaningful campaign that has mass appeal and resonates heavily with Black consumers.

First, it was authentic to the brand and the interaction a majority of people have with it: search. Google paired that brand authenticity with featuring Black icons in their element doing what they are known for. Therefore, it wasn’t rooted in stereotypes or tropes, but reality. By using real data and insights, we got to see an array of Black people all known for distinctly different things: music, activism, athletic talent, poetry, mathematics, entertainment, military service, etc. It was engaging while also educational.

Black History Month was created to honor the many contributions that Black Americans have made to this country. Google brought that goal to life by featuring prominent Black figures in a very fun, upbeat and relevant way. Most consumers won’t watch a whole 30-second ad, but Google has nearly 73 million views on this 90-second commercial.

It was especially uplifting for the Black community, which is what I responded to most the moment I saw it. I saw a montage of successful Black Americans being celebrated and acknowledged in American history. It made it emotional. It made me proud to be Black. It reinforced how limitless we are as a people and the power of Black culture.

Simply put, it made me feel proud and valued.

Terrence Burrell, executive creative director, Quantasy + Associates

Before sharing my favorite campaign, I want to share the ground rules I gave myself: I’m only considering work from Black agencies, because they deserve their day in the sun. I’m excluding work from my current and previous agencies to eliminate any bias. Finally, my judging criteria were authenticity, entertainment value and whether I wish I’d created it.

For my pick, I’m taking you back to Translation’s short film, You Love Me, for Beats by Dre in 2020. This was the Blackest work on film since Black Panther.

Let’s start with the credits: You Love Me was directed by Melina Matsoukas and voiced by Tobe Nwigwe, with words by Lena Waithe and music by Solange, featuring guest appearances by Bubba Wallace, Naomi Osaka and Lil Baby.

The film shows the everyday diversity within Black culture while holding up a mirror to the country, asking it to think about its relationship with Black people vs. Black culture. It captures you from the first image and note. It’s raw, powerful, beautifully simple but complex.

Someone once referred to it as a love letter to Black America; I see it as a gut check for the country and its hypocrisy that’s just as relevant and powerful today as it was four years ago.

Desmond Marzette, executive creative director, TBWA\Chiat\Day

My relationship with Black advertising started with Nike’s Spike & Mike spots of the late ‘80s and ‘90s. But there is another brand that has ingrained itself in my mind when I think of Black advertising, and that is Pro-Line Hair Products. And if we’re talking Pro-Line commercials, there is one that clearly stands heads and shoulders above the rest in terms of long-term impact —the Just For Me commercial from 1993.

I didn’t use these products, but the commercial still stuck with me. Maybe it’s because I was 11 years old, and seeing Black kids smiling and joyful was enough to make me feel the same. Maybe it’s because the song was so catchy, and after years of digesting jingles with no soul, the Just for Me song actually felt like a jingle just for us.

The music was such a connecting element of the campaign that I remember the young girls at school playing the free cassette they got when they bought the product. Sharing that cassette with the product ended up having an incredibly long lasting effect. I would bet that if you ask five Black Americans to finish the lyrics, at least three would be able to. And then they would hug.

Andre Gray, chief creative officer, Annex88

On the surface, this ad shows a hurt kid in a Kobe jersey playing defense. He runs into someone and looks competitive. Then we see Kobe making the Mamba face.

The beauty of it is that the spot works on a surface level. It’s simple and easy to understand: Kid loves hoops, plays hard like Kobe.

But the brilliance is for the real hoops fan, the real Mamba fan. Last year, the documentary The Redeem Team dropped, about the basketball team formed to try to take back the gold medal for the USA at the 2008 Olympics. In the gold medal match, USA was set to play Spain, putting Kobe against his teammate and soon-to-be NBA championship winning partner Pau Gasol.

In the first quarter, Kobe runs straight through Pau, who is setting a screen — like the kid in the spot. That’s the reference. Perfectly celebrating a moment Kobe fans would know, but doing it in a way that doesn’t alienate or confuse the rest of us. Brilliant.

Kaleeta McDade, global chief experience design officer, VML

The most culturally relevant campaign that I felt in my soul actually wasn’t a campaign. It was the announcement of Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. It was a love letter to culture, and to Atlanta specifically. The show itself was a whole vibe and made the world feel they were made in Atlanta.

Aaron Francois, associate strategy director, Laundry Service, and founder, Black Visionaries

As both a Black creative and a nerd, Black Panther’s initial trailer release was one of the most impactful campaigns in my career to date. Although it was a movie trailer rather than a traditional brand commercial, it communicated sentiments that could easily be captured by brands across the industry.

Throughout my youth, I was disappointed by ads that took a singular Black experience and amplified it as an overall representation to the masses. This was frustrating; I could not understand why society consistently put us into these boxes.

Most were excited to see Black Panther join the otherwise predominantly white Avengers. What few saw coming were the feelings of joy, pride and hope this film instilled in Black people across generations. As a creative, I consider campaigns that garner a strong reaction to be the most successful — and this one took the cake.

Many of today’s brands can learn today from this 2018 phenomenon. Black Panther tapped into the power of community engagement simply by allowing a group to feel seen. Although Wakanda is an imaginary place, the social conversation drove people to discuss what it would be like to live in a Black utopia where they were appreciated and could show up as their authentic selves.

This led to moviegoers showing up in combinations of all-black attire, dashikis or clothing with adjacent messaging to symbolize togetherness. It created a resonance with parents who wanted to show their kids that Black people are heroes too, despite what society may say.

I was immediately reminded that the best work makes you feel and react. We have the ability to shape narratives daily, and it’s important to not just acknowledge who we’re speaking to, but do so with compassion and respect. The next time you’re developing work, ask yourself, “what is the feeling I want to evoke?” I’ve learned so much of my approach to community building and strategic perspective from moments like this.

Danisha Lomax, head of client inclusivity, Digitas

The Diffuse Sweat headband campaign by Gymshark is compelling to me as a Black woman for several reasons. First, it acknowledges and addresses the unique challenges that Black women face when it comes to working out and maintaining our hair. Insights shared by Black women within the company highlight the lived experiences and barriers we encounter, such as concerns about sweat affecting wig glue or new braids.

By developing the Diffuse Sweat headband, Gymshark has shown a commitment to meeting the specific needs of textured hair and providing a solution that allows Black women to confidently exercise without compromising our beloved hairstyles. This campaign showcases inclusivity, representation and a genuine understanding of the diverse experiences of Black women in fitness.

The headband was designed in-house using Gymshark’s proprietary seamless knit technology, and features a double-layer design for multiple wearing options, from pulling the hair back to providing sweat-wicking coverage across the forehead. It was engineered to stay secure, no matter the intensity of the workout – truly innovative!

As a workout enthusiast, I’ve been familiar with Gymshark for some time, but I have never seen this level of deep insight and action focused on the breadth of Black identity. I also equally love wigs, and after the height of the pandemic, I have shifted to wearing one for most of the year. I don’t wear my wigs to the gym because the glue doesn’t stay, and I want to prevent over-washing. This new product makes me change my mind.

Jason LaFlore, creative director, 72andSunny

Our recent Born To Play work for the NFL speaks well to Black culture not only in Ghana, but here in the U.S.. Seeing Black characters portrayed in an imaginative light in a spot created by predominantly Black production partners on the biggest advertising stage is a big deal.

We all took the work very seriously, as we knew every detail needed to feel authentic. We knew shooting on location was vital, because it would be impossible to replicate the textures, people or even the feeling of being in Accra for a campaign of this scale. From the school uniforms down to the mannerisms and dialect used, we knew the details would help a piece of work like Born To Play resonate with the community.

Even bringing in Osi Umenyiora to be the coach at the camp was very intentional, as he’s been a huge part of trying to bring the NFL to Africa . Hearing directly from someone who’s actually involved in the subject use his own words to affirm the young boy’s aspirations was priceless.

I couldn’t have been any happier with how this turned out and how we represented the Black community as a whole, and I hope it lives on as a shining example of the kind of amazing work that can be created by Black creative partners when given the opportunity.

Courtney Richardson, creative director, Droga5

Sprite’s Obey Your Thirst campaign had an indelible impact on me in the late ’90s. It was the first campaign that had a huge influence in shaping the creative I am today. The ads embraced elements of Black culture, like hip-hop and streetwear culture, while also merging them with unconventional topics like anime, graphic novels, sci-fi and folklore that aren’t particularly associated with Black culture.

It was these bold choices at a time when white advertising firms were failing to speak to diverse audiences that made Sprite a game-changing brand of its time. Even my 10 year-old self could see that authenticity was at the core of the campaign. What I respect the most about these ads is that they were served up as mini-tributes to Black culture. They paid homage to hip-hop, offering less diverse areas an inside look into Black interests while giving Black interests mainstream influence.

The campaign embodies three core components of culturally significant work. First, an empowering message: Obey Your Thirst encouraged individuality, self-expression and the pursuit of one's passions, which resonated with an audience seeking empowerment and self-determination.

The campaign also made the effort to foster connection, as Sprite engaged with the Black community by sponsoring events, supporting local initiatives and collaborating with community leaders and organizations. This helped foster connection and loyalty among Black consumers that exists to this day — which leads to the third core element of longevity and consistency.

I would be remiss not to give kudos to the minds behind Obey Your Thirst, Black creative pioneers like Reginald “ReggieKnow” Jolley and Tom Burrell. It took a lot of guts to convince a huge brand like Coca-Cola to reach Black consumers positively while staying true to the cache of a culture that spans generations of influence. Thanks to them and many unsung creatives in the game, I’m able to do what I love and help push the culture forward through storytelling and the power of advertising.

(Photo credit: Getty Images)

Mark Graham, creative director, Bader Rutter

Nike’s Just Do It is the undisputed best campaign in recent advertising history.

Forget that Michael Jordan is debatably the most influential athlete ever, whose silhouette graces his namesake sneaker in closets the world over. Forget that Nike partners with most of our sports heroes' personal brands. Forget that at this point, Nike and the culture are virtually one in the same.

Let’s talk about what the brand has been able to stand for via Just Do It. It has celebrated pride in community and in hometown heroes. Pride in those who’ve made it and those who’ve given back. It has shown that equity is paramount on the courts, fields, tracks, arenas and stadiums everywhere. The idea that sport is available to everyone is fundamental to the campaign.

With every story and feat, we see ourselves and our communities. It’s a vehicle for growth and achievement to kids from small towns and big cities, poor homes and rich ones. And because of this, we see the best in the human race.

No other brand has been as fearless and dogged in the authenticity of its message. From

Dream Crazier with Colin Kaepernick, to If You Let Me Play championing female athletics; from Bo Knows to Freestyle with Vince Carter; from Lil Penny to Tiger, Mars and Mike himself, the campaign is and has been successful in speaking clearly and consistently to all facets of the culture: the game, lifestyle, fashion, purpose, leadership, integrity, drive and sacrifice. But above all: Black excellence.

Steve Howze, copywriter, Forsman and Bodenfors

As a Black millennial, I’m drawn to the iconic Reebok campaign for Allen Iverson’s Answer sneaker line featuring rap legend Jadakiss. I feel like every few months, this campaign is rediscovered and given renewed appreciation.

It was no secret that after Michael Jordan — who Iverson himself referred to as “Black Jesus” — retired from the NBA in 1998, the league wasn’t quite sure who to position as the face for the next wave of fans. This fanbase would also be the first generation raised with hip-hop as a cultural tentpole.

Reebok combined hip-hop with a worthy new representative of the NBA, Iverson, in campaigns for the athlete’s shoe lines. In these spots, Iverson — fresh from an MVP 2001 season — represented the arrival of the hip-hop generation, blazing a trail that continues to this day. Think of it as the hoops version of NWA’s ‘F*ck The Police.’

In black and white, we see A.I. with his braids, tattoos and a defiant swagger rock alongside Jada’s signature rasp and agile wordplay over a beat made of dribbles and sneaker squeaks, merging the look and sounds of the courts and the streets. So successfully, in fact, that Jadakiss later said the ads were played in the club.

There have been many attempts to recreate this magic pairing of artist, athlete and shift in the NBA. Most effectively, Jordan’s campaign with Russell Westbrook dancing to Lil Uzi Vert, responded to the sudden exit of his MVP co-pilot Kevin Durant, marking Westbrook’s arrival as solo star. But Answer was the first to make it make sense.