As Crypto takes on the Super Bowl, what does it mean for digital currency adoption?

There are two weeks until Super Bowl LVI kicks off, and brands participating in the Big Game have already begun teasing their spots.

This year, advertisers made record investments in the Big Game, shelling out $6.5 million for 30-seconds of air time during NBC’s broadcast on Feb. 13. Anheuser-Busch InBev will have six spots during the game, including one for Budweiser, which sat out last year to push vaccine awareness. Travel brands will also make a significant push, with Expedia Group and Booking.com diving in.

But this year, a new kind of advertiser takes the big stage: Crypto brands. Singapore-based Crypto.com has announced it will make its Super Bowl debut this year, as has cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Both brands have made pushes to get in front of consumers at big sporting events in the past year. Crypto.com in December purchased the naming rights for the Staples Center Arena in Los Angeles for a reported $700 million. Last year, the company also sponsored the 2021 Coppa Italia Final.

In March, FTX purchased the naming rights to an arena in Miami for $135 million. And in September, the exchange ran a campaign starring Tom Brady and named Gisele Bündchen, Stephen Curry and Shohei Ohtani as brand ambassadors.

The Crypto craze at Super Bowl LVI isn’t limited to crypto-endemic brands. Miller Lite, for instance, will open a bar in the metaverse where people can watch its Super Bowl spot. Bud Light alluded to an NFT from Nouns in its Super Bowl teaser ad, and new low-carb beer brand Bud Light Next released thousands of NFTs on Thursday ahead of the big game.

As crypto, the metaverse and NFTs become mainstream marketing speak, crypto brands have increased advertising investment significantly over the last year. According to MediaRadar, which analyzed ad spend from 200 crypto trading platforms in 2020, 47 crypto brands spent $16.9 million on advertising that year. In 2021, that number jumped 436% to $90 million across 142 brands.

However, until now, these investments have been relatively small. Only five crypto brands spent more than $1 million on advertising in 2021: Coinbase, Crypto.com, Etoro, FTX and NYDIG. Together, these brands accounted for 92% of overall ad spend in the crypto space last year.

In 2022, these Crypto brands are ready to up those investments and take on advertising’s biggest stage.

“There is probably no better environment for any given brand to get attention for itself than the Super Bowl,” said Brian Weiser, global president of business intelligence at GroupM. “For any crypto-related brand [that] has limited awareness, that will be largely changed overnight. Even those brands that are known by consumers or a subset of consumers, the perception of the brand will be more solidified.”

He noted, however, that adoption of digital currencies by consumers will take more than just a Super Bowl appearance. Despite making themselves known on the world’s biggest stage, cryptocurrencies are complex and require deeper knowledge.

On that note, Max Lenderman, founder at Mudfarm Ventures and founding member of the World Experience Organization, warns that responsible crypto advertising should be followed up with supporting educational material.

“There's an element of fear of missing out that exists in the crypto space right now and that is both healthy and unhealthy,” he said. “It's healthy because it drives interest, but it's unhealthy because a lot of people are going to lose a lot of money they're novices that think it's easy and it's not.”

That extends to brands like Bud and Miller that are not crypto-endemic, but are playing around with digital currencies to chime in on the crypto conversation. These brands must also educate properly on NFTs and cryptocurrency to avoid damaging their “reputational capital” in the space, Lenderman said.

As consumers warm up to crypto, NFTs and the metaverse, social media will remain a key vehicle to continue the conversation and educate audiences on the topic post Super Bowl, said Steven Moy, CEO at creative advertising agency Barbarian.

“Who will [dominate the conversation] will [depend on] how they orchestrate and coordinate all their touchpoints.”