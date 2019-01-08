Crunch gym lifts spirits with 'no judgement' drive

Crunch is power squatting into 2019 with a renewed focus on cornering the cluttered fitness market.

The gym brand joined forces with StrawberryFrog to create a campaign that voices its "no judgements" philosophy.

"We're so excited to start the new year with this innovative campaign to show everyone what fun you can have while working out at Crunch, while reinforcing our philosophy of ‘No Judgments,’" says Chad Waetzig, EVP of marketing and branding at Crunch.

"Throughout our 30-year history, irreverent humor has been a part of our storytelling, and we continue that tradition with this new campaign. We want everyone to see that working out doesn’t have to be a drag."

The digital creative pokes fun at those who take themselves too seriously at the gym.

StrawberryFrog dubs itself the world’s first movement marketing, advertising and design company. The shop has aided brands including Heineken, Jim Beam, Pampers, and SunTrust Bank.

Scott Goodson, CEO of StrawberryFrog, said: "Why do advertising when you can spark a movement? Why settle for a pretentious workout with a crazy serious atmosphere when it can be a hell of a lot of fun? If you’re looking for quirky fun, join this Crunch movement, the diverse nature of the work is welcoming for everyone, regardless of shape, size, age, race, gender or fitness level. It says one thing: Crunch is here to help America join the fun."

Crunch serves around 1,300,000 members with more than 300 gyms worldwide. It’s rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.