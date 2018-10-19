Crunch Fitness hires StrawberryFrog to grow brand

Crunch Fitness has appointed StrawberryFrog as its creative agency.

The New York City-based shop, which has worked with brands including Heineken, Jim Beam and Pampers, has already started production of its first work which will hit the market at the end of 2018.

"StrawberryFrog has an unparalleled track record of delivering growth through strategic and creative excellence," said Chad Waetzig, EVP of marketing and branding at Crunch. "Our philosophy of ‘No Judgments’ and emphasis on fun aligned perfectly with the culture and talent of StrawberryFrog and we are excited to work with them on this new venture."

Crunch serves more than 1,200,000 members with north of 250 gyms worldwide and is rapidly expanding across the U.S.

Scott Goodson, CEO of StrawberryFrog, said the first work will focus on "helping America join the fun."

He said: "Crunch appreciated our expertise in building movements for the top most innovative national franchise brands and our creative work. We love incisive strategy and desire for fun and courageous creative, which makes them the ideal partner. And, of course, their philosophy of welcoming everyone, regardless of shape, size, age, race, gender or fitness level is something we believe in."