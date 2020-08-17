With crowds stuck at home, Pepsi campaign elevates fan experience

NFL fans have been patiently waiting on the sidelines for professional football to return.

While the season’s first game, pitting the world champion Kansas City Chiefs against the Houston Texans, is set for September 10, Pepsi is debuting two 15-second spots on Tuesday by Goodby Silverstein & Partners.

The ads recognize the effort fans are putting in to prepare for the season. Made for Football Watching is the theme of a new series of three spots that will air as lockdowns prohibit fans from stadiums, so the campaign emphasizes the action at home.

“Under Armour, Nike, (PepsiCo brand) Gatorade are about athletic excellence and performance,” said Todd Kaplan, VP of marketing at Pepsi, referring to typical sports sponsor advertising. “Well, what does it look like to be an expert football watcher?”

In this campaign, it looks like a man jumping around the house, getting warmed up at home, before cracking open a Pepsi in front of the set, or a bookish optometrist talking about his youthful passion for playing football as he sits down in front of his TV.

Theatrical music and dramatic NFL Films-style line readings convey the big, life moments fans are having as the season starts anew.

A 30-second spot, Back Yard, will air closer to the September kickoff. It shows a family setting up a cooler, chairs and an inflatable television as they create their own big-game atmosphere.

“We are a team, we are a unit, we are a family,” intones the voiceover, as the family sets up the yard, concluding, ‘No, literally, we are a suburban family of football fans.”

Pepsi’s campaigns are notable for star power and energy. For example, the brand had restaurateur and reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump promote a special Pepsi rosé for BravoCon in November. This year’s Super Bowl halftime show, featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira was also sponsored by Pepsi.

“It was the last, big, iconic cultural moment, and we were really jamming at the start of the year, and then this happened, the coronavirus,” said Kaplan. “The plans we were going to be launching were not going to be relevant anymore, so we had to change them.”

First, Kaplan’s team quickly got on board with sponsoring Global Citizen: One World Together at Home, a Zoom concert featuring Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and others, in early April and then segued to digital promotions. These have included campaigns for Pepsi staycation postcards -- “Welcome to Porchlandia,” says one -- and the gimmicky cooler claw for passing soft drinks while maintaining social distance. The latest shows off a box of sand for consumers to rest their feet in as they imagine they’re at the beach.

Kaplan said Pepsi’s online engagement was up 200% since these pandemic-era online promotions began.

“Global Citizen was a really good first proof point for us that showed us, wow, we could really turn these things around in like three or four weeks,” said Kaplan. “That was a huge, global effort, and its success gave us the confidence, through the rest of the organization, to really lean into these times.”

Other Pepsi efforts have included sponsoring the Great American Takeout to convince people to order from their favorite restaurants and corporate parent PepsiCo’s support of the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.