Crocs promotes Heidi Cooley to CMO

BROOMFIELD, CO: Crocs has promoted Heidi Cooley to SVP and CMO, taking over for Terence Reilly, who left the brand in May 2020.

Cooley joined Crocs in 2016 as VP of global marketing and became head of global marketing in 2020.

During her time at the shoe brand, Cooley expanded the brand's Come As You Are campaign celebrating individuality and positioned Crocs as a digital and social brand.

Before joining Crocs, Cooley spent almost a decade at Sports Authority, where she worked her way from working in merchandising to VP of marketing.

But Cooley calls her time at Crocs the "most rewarding" of her career and said she Crocs team’s work “reflects the impact of a consumer-first strategy that’s rooted in listening, continual innovation and an intense focus on our digital and social platforms.”

Crocs posted its most successful year to date in 2020, with $1.4 billion in revenue, up 12.6% from the same period of 2019. Ecommerce revenue increased 58.2% as the brand collaborated with celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Bad Bunny. Full-year net income was $312.9 million, up from $119.5 million the year before.