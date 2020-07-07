Critical Mass brings its 'Employee Experience' expertise to life in new practice

Critical Mass has officially launched a practice for "Employee Experience," an area the digital marketing and design agency has been developing and quietly working with clients on for a long time.

The practice focuses on employees as the end users, rather than in experience design where customers are the primary targets.

"We're known far and wide for experience design, digital campaigns, marketing science, and platform builds—projects related to customer experiences. But we've spent years applying our skills inside organizations as well," said Critical Mass CEO Dianne (Di) Wilkins. "Designing ways to help employees use digital tools to find the right job and thrive in it fits perfectly with both our design ethos and our skillset."

The Employee Experience design practice can help employees with everything from navigating a careers website or intranet to supporting those who are working from home.

Critical Mass has already delivered EX platforms and projects for the likes of AT&T, SAP, Sunglass Hut, United Airlines, VISA and more.

Chris Gokiert, president of Critical Mass, said that Critical Mass decided to make EX a formal practice earlier this year after examining its breadth and depth of skills and capabilities in the area.

"When COVID came along and changed the way people work, we knew we had to pick up the pace," he said.

Wilkins echoed by saying that the pandemic made the agency realize that the EX practice was less about opportunity and more about helping clients and their organizations through uncertain times.

"We wanted to find the right way to introduce this offering to them and to others," she said. "Using digital design to help employees in all kinds of companies feel more productive, empowered, and able to thrive is something we know how to do and want to do more of—especially now that people are working in more distributed and more digitally enabled ways."