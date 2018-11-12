Cricket Wireless wishes us a 'very share-y season'

Strap in for an emotional roller coaster.

The team over at San Francisco-based shop Argonaut worked with Cricket Wireless to bring the brand’s four characters to life in a way that’ll make you laugh and cry (and maybe even fall in love).

Cricket’s Christmas campaign, called "Four for the Holidays," comes in the form of a short film.

"During the holiday season, what’s most important to our consumers is being together with the people they love," said Tiffany Baehman, CMO of Cricket Wireless.

"This campaign reinforces how Cricket helps consumers connect with Four Lines of Unlimited Data for $100. We introduced our characters as actors earlier this year (February) and are simply expanding the story. While our characters are likeable and distinctive, the real star of the show is the value of our offer."

Modeled after a Hollywood release, the clip follows the animated characters as they step out of a studio and part ways to spend time with loved ones for Christmas.

It was launched with a live event last week that showcased innovative live-rendering technology.

The campaign leverages everything from celebrity cameos to movie-poster billboards "promoting" the film to social teasers.