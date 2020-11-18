Cricket Wireless promotes connectivity in holiday campaign

Our cell phones have long evolved beyond devices we use to simply call each other. They’re a lifeline, a way to stay connected with people near and far—now more than ever.

Cricket Wireless is promoting this renewed power of connectivity in its new holiday campaign, by creative agency Argonaut, released Wednesday.

“This year, and especially this holiday [season] will be different than any one we’ve ever known,” explained Cindy Rozier, assistant VP of marketing at Cricket. “We knew that wireless is going to play an important role in connecting people who must reimagine traditions and create new ones in this new normal. So we wanted to create new ways to connect and celebrate special moments.”

To better understand how the pandemic was impacting consumers’ lives, Cricket ran a qualitative research panel with prospective and current customers that gets to the heart of what they want from brands during this time. Ahead of the holiday season, Cricket went back to the panel to talk about traditions, and all spoke to the importance of keeping them alive—even if they might look a little different this year.

“Presents are important, but being present matters too,” Rozier explained. “And wireless can play a key role.”

This emotional positioning is a different tack from normal wireless company campaigns that lean heavily into promotions and hitting back at the competition. But this year in particular, Cricket wanted to show customers that they don’t have to miss these moments thanks to its ability to offer an affordable way to stay connected.

At the same time, the campaign stays true to Cricket’s light-hearted tone with a social video series that offers tips on how people can get the most out of their devices, from using camera features like burst mode, to taking selfies, to navigating group video chats.

The campaign will run across TV, social, digital and out of home. “It is one of our most integrated efforts, showing our commitment to bringing people together in a way that extends beyond advertising,” Rozier said.