Creatives: Spice up your life with the 'Koncept Sutra'

Everyday, creatives engage in intellectual intercourse.
It’s what the industry calls "concepting" -- they get briefed, they find a space and they get busy. Creatives can’t do it with just anyone. It’s a vulnerable process. And getting to an idea feels like an orgasm.
That’s why Diana and Nechama of Anomaly have created the "Koncept Sutra."
"Finding a creative partner is not totally dissimilar from finding a romantic partner," said Nechama. "The major difference is sex. And for creative partners, their intercourse is concepting.
"Similar to sex -- without the taking off your clothes part -- it's a really vulnerable process where you have to be comfortable and passionate with each other, and sometimes, your conceptual life needs some spicing up. Especially when you hit a dry spell and can't seem to come up with anything, or at least anything worthy of a campaign."
View this post on Instagram
Doggie Style: Incorporating human’s best friend into a concepting session can be a game-changer. Dogs can inspire a great deal of imagination, especially when narrating their inner thoughts and convincing yourself they are more profound than "hungry." It can also inspire a level of multi-tasking that can set your brain into motion, and get the creative juices flowing. We recommend finding a spot on the floor where you can face each other, and where your four-legged friend can run freely without violating any agency dog-policies. Depending on the cuteness of the dog, outcomes will vary.
Inspired by some of their favorite partners in advertising, the duo published a book with various positions designed to spice up creatives’ conceptual life.
Diana added: "Nechama and I mix it up all the time. We concept all over the place. It's what keeps our relationship healthy, exciting, and close. Any creative will tell you, they have had partners who they have had just okay concepting experiences with, and mind-blowing concepting experiences with.
"To be honest we were really inspired by our conceptual relationship, as well as the ones we've seen from our favorite creatives in the industry."
Follow the journey on Instagram @konceptsutra.