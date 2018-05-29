Creatives make kids' book to help adults understand consent

by Oliver McAteer Added 24 hours ago

The ABC book is executed with work from female artists and illustrators.

Three creatives have made a children's book for adults to help them understand sexual misconduct

Mariah Kline, Kristina Samsonova, and Oscar Gierup were frustrated that simple concepts like respect and consent are often misunderstood or disregarded. So, they decided to break it down in the simplest form they could think of -- an ABC book.

"Respect for others is something we’re taught in kindergarten, but in the wake of movements like #MeToo and Time’s Up it’s clear that as a culture we need to do a better job of educating people how to treat each other," said Kline, a copywriter with Texas-based agency GSD&M.

Female artists and illustrators from around the world were invited to create illustrations to sit alongside each letter and a short prose.

Samsonova, an art director at McCann, said: "We wanted female artists to come together for a good cause, so that women could show power through their art."

Pre-orders of "The ABC’s of Sexual Harassment" are now available. All profits will be donated to Time’s Up.

"#MeToo was the call for change, we hope the book can be part of that change", added Gierup.

Illustrators: Proy B, Desarea Guyton, Olly, Anna Alekseeva, Pauline Rochault, Ellehell, Ludovica Giannone, Martha Gabriela, Federica Giannone, Svetlana Volvkova, Evelina Sara Stasyte, Léa Binda, Molly Illusion, Fiona Luciani, Dasha Saykina, Clemence Barbiche, Kristina Samsonova

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us

