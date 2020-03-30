Creatives encourage public to donate what some are saving in COVID-19 isolation

While being stuck inside as the weather turns nicer by the day isn’t ideal, the COVID-19 is doing wonders for the wallets of those who are fortunate enough to still be employed at the moment.

A lack of bars, restaurants gyms and movie theaters means that people are saving hundreds of dollars a month they otherwise would on food and entertainment.

Realizing this, a group of Johannes Leonardo employees, including art director, Jacobi Mehringer, copywriter, Tommy Woods, and executive Brett Fisher all came up with the idea of encouraging people to save others with their savings.

The group, which started the project independently of their agency, has challenged Americans still receiving steady paychecks to donate some of their extra cash as well as pledge their support to local business, restaurant workers, rideshare drivers and others who remain on the front lines of the epidemic and are likely to be negatively affected.

And they did more than just call people to action -- they have given ideas on where to donate as well, with specific organizations supported by the campaign including Feeding America, Save the Children, and Global Giving.

While the idea is a praiseworthy one, the group insists that it isn’t about them, but rather helping others who may not be as fortunate in the aftermath of COVID-19.

"We’re nobody — just some friends that wanted to help. It isn’t about us. It’s about coming together and doing our part to end this pandemic," reads a statement from the site.