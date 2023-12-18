Creatives embraced AI in 2023, but there’s a long way to go
While creatives experimented with exciting new AI tools in 2023, concerns about mediocrity, ethics and bias loom in the new year.
For full access to this article, you must be a Campaign US subscriber.
Click here to view our subscription options, which now include access to the 2023 Agency Performance Review — a comprehensive analysis of agency business in the past year.
If you are already a subscriber and can't see this article: Click here to activate your subscription.
For support, please email: campaignusa.support@haymarketmedia.com or call (800) 381-0891.