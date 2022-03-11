Creative Team of the Year 2021: Bianca Guimaraes & Kevin Mulroy, Mischief @ No Fixed Address

Partners and executive creative directors for Mischief @ No Fixed Address, Bianca Guimaraes and Kevin Mulroy have been the duo responsible for the agency’s most memorable strategies. They’ve been with Mischief since its inception in June 2020 and have launched more than 20 campaigns in the last 18 months.

Dabbling in an assortment of niches, Guimaraes and Mulroy have worked with food and beverage brands, personal hygiene brands, entertainment brands and nonprofits to create advertisements, launch campaigns, pursue lawsuits, release short films and modernize the industry by challenging traditional advertising with bold creativity.

According to the two of them, “strategic thinking is more in the ‘what’ than in the ‘how.’” They believe culture is nothing but a marriage of creativity with human truths. That’s the mantra they’ve followed in creating ads that mirror their clients’ brands and not their personal styles. Mischief’s creative whiplash, so to speak, is an amalgamation of the work they do and who they do it with, rather than a house style to adhere to.

The team’s strategy is based on collaboration, and it has led Mischief to become a leading agency in the industry, with countless partnerships and awards already behind them. Guimaraes and Mulroy’s creative product birthed the campaign If A Plant Can Be Meat for Alpha Foods and resulted in a 358% increase in new customers for the company.

The Happy Hourglass for Blue Moon launched the world’s first pint glass with a built-in sand timer and subsequently improved the brand’s online orders by 220%.