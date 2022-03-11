Creative Person of the Year 2021: Menno Kluin, Dentsu Creative Americas

Overseeing not one, not two, but three leading agencies as the COO, Menno Kluin’s work has consistently led him to receive exceptional feedback. His creativity goes hand-in-hand with the mobility and diversified experiences of his peers.

Kluin’s creative strategy was on full display when his disruptive campaign to create Subway’s new vibe turned its reputation and the news around. After seven consecutive years of sales decline, Subway recently beat its targets by more than $1 billion.

Having grown up in the Netherlands, Kluin’s love for art translated into the thrill of ambition. It is that eagerness and excitement about his work that keeps his team motivated, despite the pandemic-induced low spirits. Today, skyrocketing numbers are proof that driven consistency can lead to dramatic growth.

Kluin believes ideas that win in the world are electrified with intention and technique. He proved both by expertly handling a successful line of brand creative campaigns, including one with 7-Eleven that broke a six-year hiatus from TV and went on to quintuple its delivery business and market share.

Social media has become an integral part of every campaign, and Kluin recognized this opportunity by helping Sour Patch Kids and Oreo become the two most-followed snack brands on TikTok, while unexpected partnerships with Game of Thrones and Pokémon have shot up sales.