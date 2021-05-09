Most creative media plan of the year: Ohio Lottery

Gold: Ohio Lottery's 8-Bit at Bat

By: Marcus Thomas

Although MLB returned in late July 2020, fans weren’t able to attend games. This meant the Ohio Lottery, a partner to the Cleveland Indians, could no longer connect and engage with fans at the stadium. So it pivoted to reach them at home.

Enter 8-Bit at Bat. To capture viewers’ attention, the Ohio Lottery bought in-stadium, home plate signage. Visible during game broadcasts, the signage featured a QR code viewers could scan on TV screens with their smartphones. The code activated a sign-up or sign-in screen to the Ohio Lottery’s Loyalty program, MyLotto Rewards. From there, fans could play a game in which they guessed what the batter was going to do. Once their choice was made, the game played through and revealed if they’d won. It might not have been the same experiences the Ohio Lottery delivered at the stadium, but it gave fans a unique way to engage with the brand — plus, the chance to win cash prizes.

Without any promotion and despite only running during a handful of games, the QR code was scanned over 4,000 times, with an average two-minute engagement time per scan.

Silver:The Launch of the Kia K5 — A Death-Defying Media Plan

By: Canvas Worldwide

Kia was slated to unveil its brand-new sedan, the K5. And then the pandemic struck. With car showrooms closed, the company needed an attention-grabbing media strategy if it wanted to connect with potential buyers.

And so the Triple Threat Stunt, which launched two cars off a ramp while a third completed 180-degree spin underneath, was born. More than 400,000 fans tuned in to watch the event live. Today, the video has more than 10 million views on YouTube alone.