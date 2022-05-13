Creative licensing company Catch & Release launches a creative agency

Catch & Release, a technology company that helps brands discover, clear and license online content, has launched a new creative offering that will help brands build campaigns entirely from content that already exists online.

Called Creative Lab, the creative agency will use Catch & Release technology to help brands build campaigns entirely using content that exists on the internet. The agency is led by Tom Christmann as executive creative director and launches with high-end sustainable footwear brand Feit as its first client.

Catch & Release, which counts brands including Nike, Twitter, ESPN, Applebee’s and Jeep as its customers, launched Creative Lab to give brands an alternative way to repurpose existing content instead of recreating the wheel for each campaign with expensive, unsustainable shoots.

“Why fly to Hawaii with an entire team when the shot you want already exists?” said Analisa Goodin, founder and CEO of Catch & Release. “The internet is a potentially limitless creative library if you know where to look.”

Christmann is also optimistic about the success of the Creative Lab offering, especially with the support of venture-backed Catch & Release.

“With the Catch & Release platform and our team of curators helping us, we can keep Creative Lab staffing low, for now,” he said. “As we achieve success, we will grow the team appropriately.”