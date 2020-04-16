Creative leader Greg Hahn among high-level talent laid off from BBDO

Greg Hahn, BBDO New York’s chief creative officer for the past seven years, has been let go as part of cost-cutting measures to help stabilize the network amid COVID-19.

He was with the agency for nearly 15 years and helped produce some of the world’s most iconic campaigns for top brands.

Some of his early BBDO work includes HBO Voyeur, which picked up Grand Prix in two categories at Cannes, as well as five Golds, a Silver and a Bronze.

Hahn was laid off on Wednesday when leadership implemented a number of staff reductions, salary cuts and furloughs across most markets.

It follows Omnicom Group CEO John Wren’s memo to all 70,000 staff this week explaining that staff reductions, salary cuts and furloughs were inevitable.

President and CEO Andrew Robertson said that "instead of simply hoping for the best, and planning for that, we have taken a very hard look at what we think will happen in both the short and the medium term and taken measures, around the world, to prepare for those scenarios."

He continued: "That means reshaping our agencies, both in terms of capacity, but also capability, to be competitive for what we think lies ahead. We’ve had to take some tough decisions on pay cuts, furloughs, and, regrettably, permanent reductions.

"I’ve been really impressed by, and am grateful for, the willingness of our agency leaders around the world to face into these challenges and do what needs to be done, and by the continued understanding and commitment of our people.

"One of our core people values is ‘they bounce back.’ In this business you can’t avoid or duck all the punches. But your ability to take them and bounce back up is what matters."

BBDO did not comment on Hahn’s departure.