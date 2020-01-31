Creative and digital reviews down in 2019

According to Greg Paull, principal at R3, creative and digital agency reviews were down 19 percent in quantity and 13 percent in volume for the year.
R3 tracked 6,200 wins across 100 countries.
"Ogilvy finished the year in top spot, bolstered by strong performances outside the US," he said.
Wieden + Kennedy had a good December for the year,2019, taking the top spot in R3’s Creative Agencies New Business League (US) for that month.
"For US business Wieden + Kennedy had a strong final month to move to number one spot in the table, followed by Mother and MullenLowe," Paull said. "For media agencies, Horizon Media’s 60 wins secured them the top position over OMD and Carat," he added.
The shop counted 26 wins for the month, with an estimated YTD win revenue of $57 million.
It was ranked 10th in November 2019, moving up nine spots in just 30 days.
Recent wins include: Montblanc Global, McDonald's U.S. project, Fisher-Price U.S., C&A U.S.
It also landed two spots on R3’s top 10 U.S. creative wins for December with Netflix and HBO.
Wieden + Kennedy did however lose Equinox Fitness U.S. in December as well.
On the media side the top five agencies in order were Horizon Media, OMD, Carat, Mindshare, and MediaHub.
Top media wins for December in the US were as follows:
dentsu X -Upfield Global
Horizon Media -Capital One US
MindShare- Peacock US
Tombras- Re/Max US
Havas Media- BNY Mellion US
Vizeum- Huntington Bank US
Horizon Media- Biofreeze US
Vizeum- Shopify US
The top creative wins for December in the US were:
TBWA-Groupon US
Fig- Zillow US
The Martin Agency- Boston Beer (Twisted Tea) US
Wieden + Kennedy- HBO US
Wieden + Kennedy- Netflix US
MullenLowe Group- AVIS US
Droga5- Equinox Fitness US
Carmichael Lynch- Bush's Best US
Team One- Make-A-Wish US
Smith Brothers- McCain Foods US
The top ten global creative wins for December were:
Droga5- Coca-Cola (Digital) Western Europe
TBWA- Groupon US
Grey Group- Carlsberg (Alcohol Free Beer) Global
Fig- Zillow US
The Martin Agency- Boston Beer (Twisted Tea) US
Wieden + Kennedy- HBO US
Wieden + Kennedy- Netflix US
MullenLowe Group- AVIS US
CHE Proximity- Samsung Australia
FCB- Kimberly Clark (family care
division) UK
The top ten global media wins for December were as follows:
Carat-Vodafone Global
dentsu X- Upfield Global
dentsu X- Generali Global
Carat- Deutsche Bahn Germany
dentsu X- Ahold Netherlands
Vizeum- Ferrero LATAM, Russia, Ukraine,
Africa, UAE, Israel
Horizon Media- Capital One US
Carat- Beiersdorf UK & Ireland
Carat- Coca-Cola Spain
MindShare- Peacock US
The monthly new business league for holding companies remained fairly stable, with WPP retaining the top spot, and all others moving one or two spots or not at all.
"WPP returned to the top of the Holding Company table with a combined $417m in revenue, narrowly ahead of Publicis Groupe, Dentsu and Omnicom," Paull said.
"In terms of New Business wins based on revenue, Havas performed the best with 6.2% additional revenue from new business," he added.