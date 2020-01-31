Creative and digital reviews down in 2019

According to Greg Paull, principal at R3, creative and digital agency reviews were down 19 percent in quantity and 13 percent in volume for the year.

R3 tracked 6,200 wins across 100 countries.

"Ogilvy finished the year in top spot, bolstered by strong performances outside the US," he said.

Wieden + Kennedy had a good December for the year,2019, taking the top spot in R3’s Creative Agencies New Business League (US) for that month.

"For US business Wieden + Kennedy had a strong final month to move to number one spot in the table, followed by Mother and MullenLowe," Paull said. "For media agencies, Horizon Media’s 60 wins secured them the top position over OMD and Carat," he added.

The shop counted 26 wins for the month, with an estimated YTD win revenue of $57 million.

It was ranked 10th in November 2019, moving up nine spots in just 30 days.

Recent wins include: Montblanc Global, McDonald's U.S. project, Fisher-Price U.S., C&A U.S.

It also landed two spots on R3’s top 10 U.S. creative wins for December with Netflix and HBO.

Wieden + Kennedy did however lose Equinox Fitness U.S. in December as well.

On the media side the top five agencies in order were Horizon Media, OMD, Carat, Mindshare, and MediaHub.

Top media wins for December in the US were as follows:

dentsu X -Upfield Global

Horizon Media -Capital One US

MindShare- Peacock US

Tombras- Re/Max US

Havas Media- BNY Mellion US

Vizeum- Huntington Bank US

Horizon Media- Biofreeze US

Vizeum- Shopify US

The top creative wins for December in the US were:

TBWA-Groupon US

Fig- Zillow US

The Martin Agency- Boston Beer (Twisted Tea) US

Wieden + Kennedy- HBO US

Wieden + Kennedy- Netflix US

MullenLowe Group- AVIS US

Droga5- Equinox Fitness US

Carmichael Lynch- Bush's Best US

Team One- Make-A-Wish US

Smith Brothers- McCain Foods US

The top ten global creative wins for December were:

Droga5- Coca-Cola (Digital) Western Europe

TBWA- Groupon US

Grey Group- Carlsberg (Alcohol Free Beer) Global

Fig- Zillow US

The Martin Agency- Boston Beer (Twisted Tea) US

Wieden + Kennedy- HBO US

Wieden + Kennedy- Netflix US

MullenLowe Group- AVIS US

CHE Proximity- Samsung Australia

FCB- Kimberly Clark (family care

division) UK

The top ten global media wins for December were as follows:

Carat-Vodafone Global

dentsu X- Upfield Global

dentsu X- Generali Global

Carat- Deutsche Bahn Germany

dentsu X- Ahold Netherlands

Vizeum- Ferrero LATAM, Russia, Ukraine,

Africa, UAE, Israel

Horizon Media- Capital One US

Carat- Beiersdorf UK & Ireland

Carat- Coca-Cola Spain

MindShare- Peacock US









The monthly new business league for holding companies remained fairly stable, with WPP retaining the top spot, and all others moving one or two spots or not at all.

"WPP returned to the top of the Holding Company table with a combined $417m in revenue, narrowly ahead of Publicis Groupe, Dentsu and Omnicom," Paull said.

"In terms of New Business wins based on revenue, Havas performed the best with 6.2% additional revenue from new business," he added.











